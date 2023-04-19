BASEBALLSouth Iredell 11,

A.L. Brown 0 (6 inn.)

KANNAPOLIS—South Iredell scored six runs in the fourth inning Tuesday night to blow the game open in an 11-0 victory over A.L. Brown.

Layne Paxton pitched a two-hit shutout for the win. He struck out five over six innings.

Brice Warren went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Vikings.

Tyler Hughesman doubled and drove in a pair of runs.

Ben Cotton and Andrew Williams each supplied two hits and an RBI for South Iredell.

Fred T. Foard 4,

West Iredell 3

NEWTON—West Iredell mounted a late rally but came up short Tuesday night, falling 4-3 to Fred T. Foard.

The Tigers led 4-0 after the fifth inning. The Warriors plated three runs in the sixth inning, but that was as close as they got.

Tyler Ribbeck and Talen Caton recorded the only two hits for West Iredell. Foard finished with five hits.

St. Stephens 10,

North Iredell 4

HICKORY—North Iredell dropped a 10-4 decision Tuesday night at St. Stephens.

Bryson Morrison homered and drove in two runs for the Raiders.

North Iredell’s Tate Green went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Colby Umbarger also had two hits for the Raiders.

SOFTBALL St. Stephens 4,

North Iredell 1

HICKORY—St. Stephens defeated North Iredell 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Kynlie Moss went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for North Iredell, striking out three, walking two and scattering five hits. None of the four runs against her were earned.

Dilynn Norris and Barrett Williams had the only hits for the Raiders (9-6, 5-4). Williams picked up an RBI.