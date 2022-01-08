ROUNDUP: South Iredell rallies past Kannapolis

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Iredell 58, Kannapolis 56

TROUTMAN—Braydon Watson-Jones led eight South Iredell scorers Friday night with 15 points in a 58-56 Greater Metro Conference win over Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

The Vikings trailed 28-21 at halftime but outscored the Wonders 26-9 in the third quarter to pull ahead.

Nicky Reese had 14 points for South Iredell. Teammates Will Vuk and M.J. Chambers contributed 11 and nine points, respectively.

The Vikings improved to 4-9 (1-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 39, Westchester Country Day 28

HIGH POINT—On the strength of a strong first half and big scoring night from Brenna Rae Bentley Statesville Christian downed Westchester Country Day 39-28 on Friday.

The Lions led 28-15 at halftime. Bentley poured in a game-high 26 points.

Ava Hughes added five points for the Lions (9-3).