ROUNDUP: South Iredell picks up first win with shutout over Bandys

South Iredell 5, Bandys 0: TROUTMAN—Gage Ostwalt homered and drove in three runs Friday night as South Iredell secured its first win of the season, 5-0 over Bandys.
Ostwalt had two of South Iredell’s three hits. Ben Cotton had the other.
The Vikings (1-2) scored two runs in the second inning and three runs in the third.
Cotton pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.
Foard 6, North Iredell 2: OLIN—Lane Essary drove in a pair of runs and three Fred T. Foard pitchers combined to limit North Iredell to four hits during a 6-2 win Friday night in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.
Cole Johnson recorded two hits for the Raiders (1-2, 0-1). Colby Umbarger doubled.
Johnson pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs—one earned—on five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Essary struck out 10 and allowed one hit and two walks in four innings pitched for the Tigers (3-0, 1-0).
St. Stephens 19, West Iredell 2 (4 inn.)
St. Stephens dominated Friday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener, scoring 11 runs in the first inning and cruising to a 19-2 mercy-rule victory over West Iredell.
Cade Gaither, Freeman Wallace and Talen Caton combined for the Warriors’ three hits. Gaither and Eli Josey drove in the only two runs for the Warriors (1-2, 0-1).
SOFTBALL
South Iredell 20, Hopewell 2 (5 inn.): TROUTMAN—South Iredell racked up 22 hits and steamrolled Hopewell in Friday’s 20-2 nonconference victory.
Kaycee Pitcher went 4 for 4 with a double and triple, and she drove in four runs. Liz Winterhalter also tripled, doubled and registered four RBIs.
Skylar Provenza, Claire Long and Kinsey Johnson each supplied three hits. Long and Abby Crew drove in two runs apiece for the Vikings (3-0).
Provenza pitched four scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five.
Foard 18, North Iredell 7 (5 inn.): OLIN—Fred T. Foard scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second on its way to an 18-7, five-inning victory over North Iredell in the teams’ Western Foothills Conference opener Friday night.
Terra Murphy batted 3 for 3 with a double for the Raiders (1-2, 0-1).
North Iredell’s Alleigh Johnson tallied two RBIs. Teammate Martha Parlier went 2 for 3. Maicie Earnest, Lannie Frye and Andi Stroud drove in one run apiece.