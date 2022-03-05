ROUNDUP: South Iredell picks up first win with shutout over Bandys

Cade Gaither, Freeman Wallace and Talen Caton combined for the Warriors’ three hits. Gaither and Eli Josey drove in the only two runs for the Warriors (1-2, 0-1).

SOFTBALL

South Iredell 20, Hopewell 2 (5 inn.): TROUTMAN—South Iredell racked up 22 hits and steamrolled Hopewell in Friday’s 20-2 nonconference victory.

Kaycee Pitcher went 4 for 4 with a double and triple, and she drove in four runs. Liz Winterhalter also tripled, doubled and registered four RBIs.

Skylar Provenza, Claire Long and Kinsey Johnson each supplied three hits. Long and Abby Crew drove in two runs apiece for the Vikings (3-0).

Provenza pitched four scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five.

Foard 18, North Iredell 7 (5 inn.): OLIN—Fred T. Foard scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second on its way to an 18-7, five-inning victory over North Iredell in the teams’ Western Foothills Conference opener Friday night.

Terra Murphy batted 3 for 3 with a double for the Raiders (1-2, 0-1).

North Iredell’s Alleigh Johnson tallied two RBIs. Teammate Martha Parlier went 2 for 3. Maicie Earnest, Lannie Frye and Andi Stroud drove in one run apiece.