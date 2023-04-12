BASEBALL

South Iredell 7, Lake Norman 6

TROUTMAN—Eli Beekley homered and drove in three runs Tuesday night as South Iredell defeated Lake Norman 7-6 in Greater Metro Conference action.

Ben Cotton and Zach Dillard each supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings (5-11, 4-5), who snapped a three-game skid.

South Iredell scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to seize a 6-1 lead.

The Wildcats plated three runs in the top of the third, but the Vikings added one in the bottom half to lead 7-4.

The Wildcats (8-10, 5-4) scored twice in the top of the sixth to get within one run.

Andrew Williams contributed two hits, including a double, in the Vikings’ victory.

Grayson Peel doubled and drove in two runs for Lake Norman. Drew Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double. Joseph Cavallaro doubled and drove in a run. Cam White, Gabe Cutter and Chase Wigginton each supplied one RBI for the Wildcats.

North Wilkes 4, West Iredell 2

North Wilkes edged West Iredell 4-2 in Tuesday’s nonconference meeting.

The Vikings scored one run each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Warriors (5-9) outhit North Wilkes 7-3.

Anthony Garcia finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for West Iredell. Eli Josey had one hit and one RBI.

Alexander Central 14, Hickory 3

Alexander Central scored 12 runs in the first inning and coasted to a 14-3 win over Hickory in Tuesday’s Catawba Valley Easter Classic semifinals.

Caleb Williams homered and drove in three runs for the Cougars (14-4).

Cam Chapman was 3-for-3 with a RBI.

Jaret Hoppes and Maddox Jack each recorded two hits and a pair of RBIs. Bubba Pope also registered two RBIs.