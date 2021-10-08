ROUNDUP: South Iredell locks up at least a share of volleyball conference title

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Kannapolis 0

KANNAPOLIS—With some help from Cox Mill, South Iredell clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship Thursday.

The Vikings beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown 25-13, 25-11, 25-17, and Cox Mill knocked off second-place Lake Norman in five sets.

Brooke Aeschliman led the offense with 15 kills. Hannah Van Buren added 10 kills.

Molly Smyth served four aces and assisted 27 kills. Brooklyn Ford paced the Vikings in digs with 10.

South Iredell (15-4, 10-0) can claim the conference title outright with a win at home Tuesday against Lake Norman (9-8, 8-2).

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 40, Watauga 32

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central and Watauga traded touchdowns most of the night Thursday.

Braydon Rowe had the final say in the outcome. Rowe’s 30-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining propelled the Cougars to a 40-32 victory. Kenji Vang added the two-point conversion run.