ROUNDUP: South Iredell football game moved

HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
The South Iredell football team’s Greater Metro Conference opener Friday has been postponed.
Due to the number of South Iredell players testing for COVID or being quarantined due to close-contact protocols, the Vikings will not host West Cabarrus as scheduled this week.
The game has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will kick off at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
North Iredell 4, West Iredell 0
OLIN—Garrett Chase scored two goals and North Iredell pulled away in the second half for a 4-0 win Monday night over West Iredell in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.
Josh Bamberger and Dane Coltrane combined for the shutout in goal for the Raiders (4-1-1, 1-0). They finished with two and four saves, respectively.
North Iredell scored three-second half goals.
Thomas Mann and Max Moreno supplied one goal apiece, and Mann, William Bush and Isaias Hernandez each assisted one goal.
West Iredell dropped to 1-2 (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell 3, Statesville 0
OLIN—North Iredell defeated Statesville in straight sets Monday by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10.
Emily McIntosh and Emma Evans each contributed eight digs for the Greyhounds. McIntosh also assisted nine kills.
Kaliayah Smith finished with five kills and five digs for Statesville (2-10, 1-4).
No individual stats were available for North Iredell (8-0, 3-0).
Hickory 3, West Iredell 1
Despite 15 digs, 11 kills and six blocks from West Iredell’s Addison Gallyon, Hickory defeated the Warriors 27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match.
The Red Tornadoes improved to 7-3 (3-1).
Brooklyn Gibson made a team-high 25 digs for West Iredell (0-3, 0-2). She also had nine kills.
Keely West and Taylor McClure provided 11 digs apiece and 16 and 15 assists, respectively. Emilie Duncan served two aces.