ROUNDUP: South Iredell football game moved

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

The South Iredell football team’s Greater Metro Conference opener Friday has been postponed.

Due to the number of South Iredell players testing for COVID or being quarantined due to close-contact protocols, the Vikings will not host West Cabarrus as scheduled this week.

The game has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will kick off at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 4, West Iredell 0

OLIN—Garrett Chase scored two goals and North Iredell pulled away in the second half for a 4-0 win Monday night over West Iredell in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

Josh Bamberger and Dane Coltrane combined for the shutout in goal for the Raiders (4-1-1, 1-0). They finished with two and four saves, respectively.

North Iredell scored three-second half goals.

Thomas Mann and Max Moreno supplied one goal apiece, and Mann, William Bush and Isaias Hernandez each assisted one goal.

West Iredell dropped to 1-2 (0-1).

VOLLEYBALL