ROUNDUP: South Iredell extends volleyball win streak to 8

HIGH SHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, Lake Norman 1
MOORESVILLE—Hannah VanBuren recorded 10 kills and four blocks as South Iredell downed Lake Norman 25-12, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19 in Thursday’s Greater Metro Conference match.
Brooke Aeschliman led the Vikings attack with 12 kills. Wesli Weddington had a team-high five blocks, including four solos.
Brooklyn Ford and Claire Long paced the Vikings’ back row defense with 13 and 12 digs, respectively. Setter Molly Smyth assisted 24 kills.
The victory was the eighth straight for South Iredell (9-2, 5-0).
BOYS SOCCER
Pine Lake Prep 3, South Iredell 0
TROUTMAN—Three different players scored Thursday night as Pine Lake Prep blanked South Iredell 3-0 in a nonconference match.
Colby Plattner, Tyler Ramanata and Krish Dandu each netted a goal for the Pride (4-5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Michael Heis assisted all three scores.