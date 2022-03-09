ROUNDUP: South Iredell crushes Wolverines in baseball league opener

BASEBALL
South Iredell 16, West Cabarrus 2 (6 inn.)
CONCORD—South Iredell recorded six extra base hits and 20 hits altogether Tuesday during a 16-2 rout over West Cabarrus in the Greater Metro Conference opener.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-0) scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to punctuate the blowout.
Brice Warren went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Luke Davis also had two hits and three RBIs.
Gage Ostwalt doubled twice and was 3 for 3 for South Iredell, which led 3-0 after the first inning and 7-1 after the third. Michael Eichhorn was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in.
Will Vuk, Gage Tomlin and Ben Cotton also had two hits apiece for the Vikings. Vuk picked up two RBIs.
Pitchers Tyler Hughesman and Alan Spiwak combined to limit the Wolverines to four hits while striking out nine batters.
Cox Mill 10, Mooresville 5
CONCORD—Cox Mill plated eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to rally for a 10-5 win over Mooresville in Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference game.
The Blue Devils led 5-2 before the Chargers’ big inning.
Josh Fleming was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Mooresville. Rowan Jackson also had two hits.
SOFTBALL
West Cabarrus 12, South Iredell 2 (5 inn.)
CONCORD—South Iredell fell behind early Tuesday and suffered its first loss of the season, a 12-2 setback to West Cabarrus in the Greater Metro Conference opener.
Marsie Thams homered, tripled and drove in four runs for the Wolverines (1-2, 1-0), who scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Izzy Zwilinske doubled and drove in both runs for the Vikings in top of the fifth inning. Skylar Provenza, Kaycee Pitcher, and Kinsey Johnson each had one hit for South Iredell (3-1, 0-1).