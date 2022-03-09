ROUNDUP: South Iredell crushes Wolverines in baseball league opener

BASEBALL

South Iredell 16, West Cabarrus 2 (6 inn.)

CONCORD—South Iredell recorded six extra base hits and 20 hits altogether Tuesday during a 16-2 rout over West Cabarrus in the Greater Metro Conference opener.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-0) scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to punctuate the blowout.

Brice Warren went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Luke Davis also had two hits and three RBIs.

Gage Ostwalt doubled twice and was 3 for 3 for South Iredell, which led 3-0 after the first inning and 7-1 after the third. Michael Eichhorn was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in.

Will Vuk, Gage Tomlin and Ben Cotton also had two hits apiece for the Vikings. Vuk picked up two RBIs.

Pitchers Tyler Hughesman and Alan Spiwak combined to limit the Wolverines to four hits while striking out nine batters.

Cox Mill 10, Mooresville 5

CONCORD—Cox Mill plated eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to rally for a 10-5 win over Mooresville in Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference game.