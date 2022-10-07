ROUNDUP: South Iredell coasts past Kannapolis

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, A.L. Brown 0

TROUTMAN— Kaitlyn Levan served four aces and handed out 14 assists Thursday as South Iredell cruised to a three-set win over Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

Nicole Osborne supplied eight digs, seven kills and three aces for the Vikings (12-7, 9-1), who won 25-8, 25-10, 25-4.

Brooke Aeschliman led South Iredell in kills with nine.

Ella Morrison led in assists with 17 assists. She also had seven digs.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, A.L. Brown 0

TROUTMAN—Lila English served nice aces Thursday, helping South Iredell beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown 25-9, 25-9.

Kate Stimson and Jaira Pyrant finished with seven and five kills, respectively.

Liz Winterhalter had nine digs for the Vikings.

OTHER SCORES

JV football: Statesville 13, West Iredell 0; Mooresville 35, South Iredell 6; Hickory Ridge 29, Lake Norman 28