ROUNDUP: South Iredell beats West Iredell, secures first win

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, West Iredell 0

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman provided 11 kills and three blocks Tuesday as South Iredell swept West Iredell in a nonconference match. The scores were 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.

Brooklyn Ford, Claire Long and Molly Smyth each supplied 11 digs for the Vikings (1-1). Long and teammate Grace McClure served two aces apiece.

Addison Gallyon finished with 13 digs and five kills for the Warriors.

Taylor McClure recorded a match-high 21 digs for West Iredell (0-1). Brooklyn Gibson contributed 17 digs and two blocks, and Keely West added 10 digs.

Alexander Central 3, Statesville 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central registered a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) in Tuesday’s nonconference match against Statesville.

Leading the Greyhounds was Kaliayah Smith. She tallied six kills and six digs.

Emily McIntosh assisted 10 kills for Statesville, and teammate Emma Evans chimed in defensively with six digs.