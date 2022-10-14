ROUNDUP: South Iredell beats Chargers, earns share of GMC volleyball title

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Cox Mill 1

TROUTMAN— Kaitlyn Landis recorded 14 kills and 12 digs Thursday as South Iredell defeated Cox Mill in the regular-season finale 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22.

The victory left the Vikings (13-8, 10-2), Cox Mill (15-7, 10-2) and Lake Norman (18-5, 10-2) tied for the Greater Metro Conference championship.

Brooke Aeschliman tallied 12 kills and six aces for South Iredell. Nicole Osborne added 10 kills.

Grace McClure and Kaitlyn Levan had 31 and 15 assists, respectively.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, Cox Mill 0

TROUTMAN—Hannah Satterfield supplied eight kills and three aces to lead South Iredell to a 25-22, 25-14 win over Cox Mill on Thursday.

Lily Landis assisted 13 kills, and Braceyn Gibson made seven digs for the Vikings (16-1, 12-0).

JV FOOTBALL

South Caldwell 32, Alexander Central 30

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored on defense and special teams but lost 32-30 to South Caldwell on Thursday.

Jaheim Redmond returned a blocked punt 12 yards for a touchdown that propelled the Cougars to a 22-8 lead with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.

Redmond’s 89-yard fumble return for a touchdown helped Alexander Central take a 30-16 lead with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans scored two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in the final three minutes to prevail.

Jamison had 87 yards a touchdown on eight carries for the Cougars.

OTHER SCORES

JV Football: Statesville 30, North Iredell 26; South Iredell 46, Kannapolis 16; Mooresville 35, West Cabarrus 14; Hickory 40, West Iredell 8