ROUNDUP: Seeding set for volleyball conference tournaments

Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament

Seeding for this week’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament was finalized Saturday.

Fred T. Foard won a coin toss to break the tie for the top seed with North Iredell. The teams both finished 13-1 in league play and split two meetings.

First-round games will be played Monday at the higher seed. The higher remaining seeds will also host the semifinals Tuesday. Wednesday’s championship will also be held at the site of the highest remaining seed. All games feature at 6 p.m. start.

Foard plays No. 8 seed Statesville in the opening round. The Raiders will open against No. 7 seed St. Stephens.

West Iredell finished in a three-way tie for fifth with North Lincoln and St. Stephens. Those teams were 1-1 against each other. West Iredell held the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed by virtue of its upset win over No. 3 seed East Lincoln in the regular-season finale.

The Warriors open the tournament at No. 4 seed Hickory. East Lincoln faces No. 6 seed North Lincoln.

Greater Metro Conference tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}