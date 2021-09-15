ROUNDUP: Riddle, Nieto pace North Iredell in runner-up finishes at meet

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Led by Philip Riddle and Natalia Nieto, North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams earned runner-up finishes during Tuesday’s Printcrafters Invitational at Mac Anderson Park. The event featured runners from 10 schools.

Riddle won the boys race, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 56.12 seconds. Second-place finisher Owen Evans (Northwest Cabarrus) was slightly over 3 seconds behind.

Maddox Grant, who finished seventh in the boys race with a time of 19:14.47, contributed to the Raiders’ score of 71 points. East Rowan produced three of the top 10 runners in the boys race—a 60-runner field—and won the title with 53 points.

Nieto logged a time of 21:50.18 to place fourth in the girls race. The Raiders finished with 85 points, 10 behind Carson (75), which had two top-10 finishers in a field of 51 runners.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell placed third in the girls race with a time of 21:31.83. East Lincoln’s Macy Parks was first to the finish line at 20:49.99.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Kannapolis Brown 0