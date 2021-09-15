 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Riddle, Nieto pace North Iredell in runner-up finishes at meet
ROUNDUP: Riddle, Nieto pace North Iredell in runner-up finishes at meet

sports clip art

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Led by Philip Riddle and Natalia Nieto, North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams earned runner-up finishes during Tuesday’s Printcrafters Invitational at Mac Anderson Park. The event featured runners from 10 schools.

Riddle won the boys race, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 56.12 seconds. Second-place finisher Owen Evans (Northwest Cabarrus) was slightly over 3 seconds behind.

Maddox Grant, who finished seventh in the boys race with a time of 19:14.47, contributed to the Raiders’ score of 71 points. East Rowan produced three of the top 10 runners in the boys race—a 60-runner field—and won the title with 53 points.

Nieto logged a time of 21:50.18 to place fourth in the girls race. The Raiders finished with 85 points, 10 behind Carson (75), which had two top-10 finishers in a field of 51 runners.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell placed third in the girls race with a time of 21:31.83. East Lincoln’s Macy Parks was first to the finish line at 20:49.99.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Kannapolis Brown 0

TROUTMAN—Kaitlyn Landis recorded 13 kills and Brooke Aeschliman added 12 as South Iredell blew past Kannapolis A.L. Brown in three sets during Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference match.

The Vikings (8-2, 4-0) won 25-6, 25-4, 25-7. Kaitlyn LeVan served six aces.

Molly Smyth handed out 25 assists to complement her three aces. Brooklyn Ford also served three aces, and she had 10 digs.

Leah Davis chipped in defensively with nine digs.

