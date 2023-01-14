ROUNDUP: Rhyne’s double-double leads unbeaten Lake Norman past Chargers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 60, Cox Mill 48

CONCORD—Kelsey Rhyne led Lake Norman to a 60-48 conference victory over Cox Mill on Friday night.

Rhyne scored 15 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-0, 5-0).

Samantha Shehan supplied 19 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

Addison Sirianni dished out seven assists and scored seven points to aid Lake Norman.

East Lincoln 50, North Iredell 27

DENVER—East Lincoln defeated North Iredell 50-27 on Friday behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Hailey McFadden.

The Mustangs (16-0, 6-0) built a 30-15 halftime advantage and led 46-23 after three quarters.

Emma Montanari added 10 points for East Lincoln.

Jewel Allen’s six points paced the Raiders (10-6, 4-2). Lil Ward added five.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cox Mill 86, Lake Norman 77

CONCORD—Cox Mill outscored Lake Norman 29-20 in the fourth quarter and won by that nine-point margin, 86-77.

The Wildcats trailed 48-41 at halftime.

Nick Arnold led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Josh Yates added 15 points.

Trent Steinour and Tre McKinnon rounded out the double-figure scorers for Lake Norman with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

East Lincoln 60, North Iredell 55

DENVER—North Iredell came up short Friday night in a 60-55 loss to East Lincoln.

The Mustangs (14-2, 5-1) outscored the Raiders (9-7, 2-4) 17-11 in the fourth quarter.

Houston Hartsell and Palmer Crichton each supplied 16 points for East Lincoln, which led 32-30 at halftime.

Beckham Tharpe led North Iredell with 15 points. Cade Kidd added 12, and Cole Saunders and Grayson Kerr each contributed eight.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

St. Stephens 57, Statesville 54

North Lincoln 72, West Iredell 38

Hickory Ridge 96, South Iredell 57

Girls

North Lincoln 44, West Iredell 32

Hickory Ridge 61, South Iredell 17