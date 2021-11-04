ROUNDUP: Raiders’ season ends in second round of boys soccer playoffs

BOYS SOCCER

OLIN—North Lincoln prevailed in penalty kicks against North Iredell in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday night.

The teams both scored a pair of first-half goals. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler picked up one goal each for the Raiders. Luis Perez contributed with an assist.

No one found the net in the second half.

The game went to overtime tied at 2 after 80 minutes. Two 5-minute sudden death periods weren’t enough to settle the outcome, forcing the PK shootout.

Dane Coltrane finished with eight saves in goal for the Raiders.

The win avenged two regular-season losses to North Iredell, the 13th seed. The Knights, seed 29th, are on to the third round after back-to-back upset wins. They knocked off No. 4 seed Asheboro in the opening round, 2-1.

One of the better seasons in Raiders history ended at 14-6-1. Their first-round victory over Ashbrook was just the program’s second playoff win ever.

North Iredell also tied for second during its first season in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

CROSS COUNTRY