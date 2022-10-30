 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP

ROUNDUP: Raiders qualify for state cross country meet

cross country logo

CROSS COUNTRY

For the first time in school history North Iredell cross country qualified both its boys and girls teams for the state meet.

The Raiders traveled to Morganton on Saturday to compete in the 3A West regionals. The boys finished third among 30 teams, and the girls finished fifth. The top six teams advance to the 3A state meet, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Kernersville.

Philip Riddle logged a time of 16 minutes, 16 seconds and finished fourth in the boys’ race. He was named all-region. Maddox Gantt was 12th among the 166 boys runners.

VOLLEYBALL

Hough 3, South Iredell 1

CORNELIUS—South Iredell’s playoff run came to an end in the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday.

No. 4 seed Hough defeated the eighth-seeded Vikings in four sets (25-18, 25-20, 29-31, 25-15) to advance to the West region final.

South Iredell, which knocked off West top seed Reagan (36-1) in the third round, finished the season at 18-9.

