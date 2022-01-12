ROUNDUP: Presnell, Cougars roll against Ashe County

BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 33
WEST JEFFERSON—Alexander Central dominated points in the paint Tuesday on its way to a 53-33 win over Ashe County.
The Cougars (13-2, 1-0) outscored Ashe County (8-6, 0-1) 36-8 inside.
Evan Presnell led the way, pouring in 18 points to go with his five rebounds and five assists.
Dusty Sigmon added 12 points and five rebounds, and Avery Cook contributed nine points.
Alexander Central shot 55 percent (23 of 42) from the floor.
Pine Lake Prep 50, Langtree Charter 42
MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep outscored Langtree Charter 20-9 in the last quarter Tuesday night to overtake the Lions for a 50-42 win.
Patrick Schwaba let the way for the Pride, scoring a game-high 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 61, Ashe County 58 (2OT)
WEST JEFFERSON—Julianna Walter scored 17 points and dished out five assists Tuesday night to lead Alexander Central past Ashe County in double overtime, 61-58.
The Cougars (13-1, 1-0) outscored the Huskies (11-3, 0-1) 14-7 in the fourth quarter to force OT.
The teams both scored four points in the first overtime. Alexander Central used a 7-4 edge in points during the second OT to triumph.
Kirstyn Herman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Teammate Chesney Stikeleather added 14 points.