ROUNDUP: Piper hits 2 HRs, Blue Devils triumph over Carson

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 6, Carson 5

MOORESVILLE—Brooke Piper homered twice and drove in three runs on Monday as Mooresville bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 6-5 nonconference win over Carson.

Lauren Vanderpool drove in two runs for the Blue Devils (4-1), who lost their Greater Metro Conference opener Friday 8-2 to Hickory Ridge.

Mooresville’s Campbell Schaen pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. She struck out five.

The Blue Devils trailed 5-3 following the Cougars’ two-run fifth inning, but they scored once in the sixth on Piper’s solo homer and won the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Emily Murphy and Anna Frye reached base with hits in the seventh and then advanced to second and third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Vanderpool delivered a two-RBI triple to the fence in right-center field to win the game.

Piper hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and now has three on the season.

Bentli Meadows hit a solo home run in the second inning. It was her first homer of the season.