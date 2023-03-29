BASEBALL

South Iredell 1, West Cabarrus 0

CONCORD—Layne Paxton pitched seven shutout innings Tuesday as South Iredell blanked West Cabarrus 1-0 in Greater Metro Conference action.

Paxton allowed only four hits. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out eight.

It was a pitchers’ duel.

The Vikings (3-8, 3-2) had only two hits. Eli Beekley recorded both—two doubles. His RBI hit in the top of the sixth inning scored the game’s only run.

Hickory 6, West Iredell 0

HICKORY—Ellis Chappell went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Hickory to a 6-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell on Tuesday.

The Red Tornadoes scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Cade Gaither, Eli Josey and Freeman Wallace each produced one hit for the Warriors (5-5, 1-4).

Alexander Central 8, South Caldwell 3

HUDSON—Alexander Central scored four unanswered runs over the final three innings during Tuesday’s 8-3 win over South Caldwell.

JD Little homered for the Cougars (8-4, 3-0). He and Sawyer Chapman-Mays were both 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jaret Hoppes drove in two runs.

Caleb Williams was the winning pitcher. He worked 4-1/3 innings, allowing three runs—two earned—on two hits and six walks. He struck out six. So did reliever Maddox Jack, who tossed the final 2-2/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

West Iredell 12, Hickory 7

HICKORY—West Iredell scored three runs each in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings Tuesday on its way to a 12-7 victory over Hickory.

Kaylee Chapman doubled, tripled and homered, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Warriors, who accumulated 17 hits.

Julee Dagenhardt doubled twice and drove in two runs for West Iredell (3-3, 3-2). Sam Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double. Megan Morrison was 2-for-4 with a double, and she picked up an RBI.

Lindsey Harpe finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

Kendyl King was 2-for-4, and Taylor Stikeleather recorded two RBIs.

Cox Mill 6, South Iredell 5

CONCORD—Cox Mill scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to rally past South Iredell for a 6-5 win.

Abby Crew tripled and drove in two runs for the Vikings (6-5, 2-4)

Carsyn Benfield finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.

South Iredell scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Cox Mill answered with two runs in the bottom half. The Vikings scored once in the fifth to lead 5-4.

Caroline Constable doubled twice and registered an RBI.

Alexander Central 5, South Caldwell 3

HUDSON—Ava Chapman homered and drove in two runs as Alexander Central downed South Caldwell 5-3 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (8-3, 3-0) led 3-1 when the Spartans scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie.

Alexander Central plated two runs in the top of the seventh.

South Caldwell outhit the Cougars 8-4. Laney Wike had a hit and an RBI for Alexander Central.