ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race

High school

CROSS COUNTRY

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle won Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference boys cross country race at West Iredell High School.

Riddle logged a first-place time of 18 minutes, 57.1 seconds. He was more than 6 seconds faster than runner-up Stephen Fernetti of North Lincoln.

The Raiders’ Grant Maddox placed eighth with a time of 21:09.3.

Two Iredell County runners also fared well in the girls race. North Iredell’s Natalia Nieto finished third with a time of 22:24.1. She was only four seconds behind winner Lori Glavan of North Lincoln.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell placed fifth with a time of 22:37.2.

VOLLEYBALL

East Lincoln 3, Statesville 0

DENVER—East Lincoln defeated Statesville 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 in Wednesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match.

Kaliayah Smith tallied nine kills and eight digs for the Greyhounds. Emma Evans added six kills and five digs.

Lacie Evans handed out 14 assists to go with her two blocks. Adriana Ferriell had six digs.

Statesville (1-7, 0-2) was back in action Thursday night at home against South Iredell.