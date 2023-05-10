BASEBALL

North Iredell 9, Parkwood 7

MONROE—North Iredell, seeded No. 24 in the 3A West, knocked off No. 9 seed Parkwood on Tuesday night in the opening round of the state playoffs, 9-7.

It was the Raiders’ first playoff win since the N.C. High School Athletic Association began keeping records in 1980. They were previously 0-6 in that time span.

Cole Johnson and Colby Umbarger led the way for North Iredell (13-11). Johnson went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and two RBIs. Umbarger homered and drove in three runs.

Hunter Baldwin, Tate Green and Dan Loyd each contributed on hit and one RBI in the winning cause.

The Raiders advanced to the second round Friday and will host No. 25 seed Northwest Cabarrus (14-9), a 13-2 winner Tuesday over No. 8 seed Ashe County.

Weddington 14, Mooresville 2 (5 inn.)

WEDDINGTON—Scoring six runs in the first inning, Weddington defeated Mooresville 14-2 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday.

The Warriors (21-6), seeded fifth in the West, led 10-1 after the third inning and put the game away with four runs in the fifth.

Corbin Clonch, Jake Modrak and Connor Robertson combined for Mooresville’s three hits. Modrak doubled. Andy Granger had an RBI for the Blue Devils, seeded No. 28 in the West. Their season drew to a close at 13-12.

T.C. Roberson 16, Lake Norman 0 (5 inn.)

ASHEVILLE—T.C. Roberson, the No. 1 seed in the 4A West, blew past No. 32 seed Lake Norman 16-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Rams (19-6) outhit the Wildcats (11-16) 12-2.

Drew Nelson and Nick Powell accounted for both Lake Norman hits. Powell doubled.

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 10, Mallard Creek 0 (5 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—Macy Crum drove in two runs Tuesday, helping Mooresville take down Mallard Creek 10-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs.

The Blue Devils (21-6), seeded 11th in the 4A West, advanced to host No. 27 seed Cuthbertson in the second round. The Cavaliers (11-13) upset No. 6 seed Myers Park (20-4) on Tuesday, 4-2.

Brooke Piper and Cadence Lane each supplied two hits for Mooresville.

Campbell Schaen (three strikeouts) and Mia Wraight (four strikeouts) both pitched for the Blue Devils.

Rockingham County 14, North Iredell 3 (5 inn.)

WENTWORTH—Rockingham County, seeded 7th in the 3A West, scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday and went on to beat No. 26 seed North Iredell 14-3 in first round of the playoffs Tuesday.

The Raiders fell behind 6-0 but scored twice in the top of the third inning to trim their deficit to 6-2. Rockingham County responded with three more runs in the bottom half to distance itself.

Maicie Earnest and Kynlie Moss pitched for the Raiders, combining to strike out two, walk three and give up 14 hits.

Dilynn Norris led North Iredell at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Barrett Williams provided one hit and one RBI. Martha Parlier and Moss each singled.

The Raiders, who made their first playoff appearance since 2014, finished the season 13-9.

A.C. Reynolds 5, South Iredell 0

ASHEVILLE—Bailey Payne pitched a three-hit shutout Tuesday as A.C. Reynolds, the No. 8 seed in the 4A West, prevailed 5-0 over No. 25 seed South Iredell in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Payne struck out 11.

The Rockets (13-6) scored three runs in the third inning to produce the final margin.

Caroline Constable, Caroline Paslay and Kendall Boyea had the three hits for the Vikings.

South Iredell finished the season 11-13.

South Meck 7, Lake Norman 0

CHARLOTTE—South Meck, the No. 15 seed in the 4A West, blanked No. 18 seed Lake Norman 7-0 in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

The Sabres (19-5) led 3-0 after a three-run third inning. They plated four runs in the sixth to pull away.

The Wildcats (12-12) managed only two hits compared to South Meck’s nine. Only one of the Sabres’ runs was unearned.