ROUNDUP: North Iredell wins fourth straight in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 3, Alexander Central 1

TAYLORSVILLE—North Iredell collected goals from three different players in a 3-1 nonconference win over Alexander Central on Monday night.

Lindsey Garcia, Cameryn Reavis, Lucy Wittenmyer each scored for the Raiders, who improved to 5-1.

Madison Busque assisted one of the tallies, and goalkeeper Megyn Gaither made seven saves.

Addison Head had the Cougars’ lone goal.

The win was the fourth straight for North Iredell, which resumed Western Foothills Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at Hickory.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 15, South Iredell 0

TROUTMAN—Brian Risco scored on World Down Syndrome Day, helping Lake Norman earn a 15-0 win Monday night over South Iredell.

It was the first career goal for Risco.

“If there is a person that deserves his name in the paper it’s his,” Wildcats coach James Brugger said.

Quinn Haines and Davis Heslink supplied two goals apiece. Peter Geraffo contributed one goal and two assists, and Jack Ryan also had two assists.

Also with one goal each were Ty Faucher, Zac Bishop, Brady Johnson, Shane Supek, Ben DeStefon, Brandon Debardinis, and Boston Reher.

SOFTBALL

Elkin 5, North Iredell 1

OLIN—Elkin added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off North Iredell for a 5-1 nonconference win Monday.

Andi Stroud scored on Terra Murphy’s RBI hit in the bottom of the third inning as the Raiders pulled within 3-1.

Savannah Woods had the only other hit for North Iredell (2-5).

Winning pitcher Lily Robbins struck out nine. Maicie Earnest allowed five runs—only two earned—on five hits and a walk. She struck out one.

BASEBALL

Bandys 19, West Iredell 1 (5 inn.)

CATAWBA—Terick Bumgarner homered and drove in three runs Monday as Bandys picked up a 19-1 nonconference win over West Iredell.

The Trojans accumulated 14 hits.

Drake Tucker and Spencer Isenhour combined to hold the Warriors (1-6) hitless. West Iredell’s one run was unearned.

JV GIRLS SOCCER

Alexander Central 3, North Iredell 2

TAYLORSVILLE— Terriona Helton, Lilly Cornett and Sarah Icard each scored a goal Monday as Alexander Central defeated North Iredell 3-2.

No other details on the game were available.