ROUNDUP: North Iredell wins, finishes tied for 2nd in conference

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 1, East Lincoln 0

DENVER—Jerick Moreno scored a first-half goal off of a Garrett Chase assist and that tally stood up as the game winner Wednesday night as North Iredell blanked East Lincoln 1-0 in the regular-season finale.

Dane Coltrane did his part to make sure the Raiders didn’t need an insurance goal. The senior goalkeeper recorded 19 saves.

The Raiders (13-5-1, 10-4) finished tied for second with Fred T. Foard (12-6, 10-4) in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, but the Tigers will be the league’s second team to be seeded in the upcoming 3A state playoffs. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker with North Iredell thanks to wins in both meetings.

The Raiders will be a wild card. They are projected to be a 14 seed in the 3A West bracket, which would guarantee them of having home game in the first round. Seeds 16 and higher open at home.

JV FOOTBALL

North Iredell 22, Mountain Island Charter 6

OLIN—North Iredell’s junior varsity football team closed the regular season Wednesday night with a 22-6 nonconference victory over Mountain Island Charter.

The Raiders finished 3-6.