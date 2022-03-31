ROUNDUP: North Iredell upends West Wilkes in baseball

BASEBALL

North Iredell 9, West Wilkes 4

MILLERS CREEK—Colby Umbarger and Cole Johnson each homered Wednesday as North Iredell nabbed a 9-4 nonconference victory over West Wilkes.

Johnson was 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. Umbarger drove in a pair of runs.

Thomas Shumaker was 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. Dan Loyd doubled and drove in two runs.

Hunter Baldwin added a hit and an RBI for the Raiders (4-6), who ended a two-game slide.

Johnson earned the pitching win. He went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Lincolnton 10, West Iredell 0 (5 inn.)

LINCOLNTON—A six-run first inning set the tone Wednesday and Lincolnton rolled to a 10-0 nonconference win over West Iredell.

Eli Josey and Freeman Wallace had the only two hits for the Warriors (2-9).

SOFTBALL

Lake Norman 11, North Iredell 6

MOORESVILLE—North Iredell hung in there during Wednesday’s nonconference game at Lake Norman, but the once-beaten Wildcats managed to pick up an 11-6 win.

Lake Norman (9-1) used a five-run fourth inning to pull ahead 9-1.

The Raiders (3-8) got back within 9-5 thanks, in part, to three runs in the top of the sixth.

Martha Parlier led North Iredell with three hits and an RBI. Maicie Earnest supplied a pair of singles and an RBI. Breanna Gibson and Lannie Frye had doubles, with Frye also driving in one run.

Lake Norman had 12 hits against Earnest.

Individual stats for the Wildcats were not available.