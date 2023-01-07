ROUNDUP: North Iredell turns back Hickory

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 46, Hickory 36

OLIN—North Iredell overcame a slow start Friday to beat Hickory 46-36 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action.

The Raiders (9-5, 3-1) trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but led 18-13 at halftime. They outscored the Red Tornadoes (5-7, 1-2) 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

Lily Ward led North Iredell with 11 points. Tilley Collins and Aliyah Curlee each added 10 points.

Lake Norman 78 West Cabarrus 51

MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Lake Norman’s 78-51 conference win over West Cabarrus on Friday night.

Lewis-Williams scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

The Wildcats (16-0) led 38-21 at halftime and continued to pull away.

Samantha Shehan and Addison Sirianni each added 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 76, West Cabarrus 48

MOORESVILLE—Cole Callaway scored 24 points Friday as Lake Norman cruised to a 76-48 conference win over West Cabarrus.

The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines in every quarter and led 38-21 at halftime.

Nick Arnold supplied 14 points, and Tre McKinnon added 12.

Callaway and Arnold each had a double-double. Both pulled down 10 rebounds in addition to their scoring contributions.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Statesville 46, West Iredell 42

Hickory 82, North Iredell 58