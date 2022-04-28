 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROUNDUP: North Iredell too much for Statesville

  • 0
softball logo

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 17, Statesville 0

North Iredell coasted to a 17-0 conference win over Statesville.

Maicie Earnest and Amelia Reed combined to pitch the win, striking out eight and surrendering one hit.

Lannie Frye and Alleigh Johnson led the way at the plate with two hits each. Frye drove in a run.

Martha Parlier, Maicie Earnest, Elleigh Williams, Andi Stroud, Bethany Connelly and Addison Campbell also had hits.

The Raiders (6-12, 4-8) travel to East Lincoln on Friday.

BASEBALL

Providence 3, Alexander Central 2

CHARLOTTE—Unbeaten Providence (23-0) scored the go-ahead run in a 2-2 game during the fifth inning Wednesday and held on to beat Alexander Central 3-2.

Mason Chapman recorded a double and drove in one run for Alexander Central. Teammate Jaret Hoppes also had a hit and an RBI.

People are also reading…

Dusty Sigmon registered the only other hit for the Cougars (18-4).

Panthers pitcher Eli Jerzembeck struck out 16 Alexander Central batters and allowed only three hits.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family (copy)

Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family (copy)

A fundraiser dinner and football clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hickory, with all proceeds going to the family of Chris Deal, a Statesville High School and Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus who is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert