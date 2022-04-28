ROUNDUP: North Iredell too much for Statesville

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 17, Statesville 0

North Iredell coasted to a 17-0 conference win over Statesville.

Maicie Earnest and Amelia Reed combined to pitch the win, striking out eight and surrendering one hit.

Lannie Frye and Alleigh Johnson led the way at the plate with two hits each. Frye drove in a run.

Martha Parlier, Maicie Earnest, Elleigh Williams, Andi Stroud, Bethany Connelly and Addison Campbell also had hits.

The Raiders (6-12, 4-8) travel to East Lincoln on Friday.

BASEBALL

Providence 3, Alexander Central 2

CHARLOTTE—Unbeaten Providence (23-0) scored the go-ahead run in a 2-2 game during the fifth inning Wednesday and held on to beat Alexander Central 3-2.

Mason Chapman recorded a double and drove in one run for Alexander Central. Teammate Jaret Hoppes also had a hit and an RBI.

Dusty Sigmon registered the only other hit for the Cougars (18-4).

Panthers pitcher Eli Jerzembeck struck out 16 Alexander Central batters and allowed only three hits.