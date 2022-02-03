ROUNDUP: North Iredell thumps Tigers

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 74, Fred T. Foard 34

NEWTON—North Iredell blew past Fred T. Foard during Wednesday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game, winning 74-34.

The Raiders led the Tigers (3-17, 2-8) at halftime, 32-21, and put the game out of reach thanks to a 28-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

No other details on the game were available.

The Raiders are back in action Friday. They play at Statesville. North Iredell won the first meeting 82-29.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fred T. Foard 64, North Iredell 45

NEWTON— Fred T. Foard took control early Wednesday and cruised to a 64-45 conference win over North Iredell.

The Tigers (12-7, 6-3) led 24-8 after the first quarter and 43-19 at halftime. The deficit was too much to overcome for the Raiders (10-9, 5-5).

No other details on the game were available.

North Iredell visit Statesville on Friday. The Raiders won the first meeting 45-38.