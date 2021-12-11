ROUNDUP: North Iredell thumps Foard in conference opener

BOYS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 69, Fred T. Foard 35
OLIN—North Iredell took control early Friday night on its way to a 69-35 win over Fred T. Foard in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.
Twelve different players scored for the Raiders, who led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 39-12 at halftime.
John Jackson led North Iredell scorers with 12 points. Beckham Tharpe added 10 points to with his 13 rebounds.
Landon Dancy chipped in nine points for the Raiders (3-1, 1-0), and Cole Saunders and Greyson Kerr each contributed eight points.
Foard fell to 1-5 (0-1).
Alexander Central 67, Bunker Hill 51
TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell scored 21 points Friday to lead Alexander Central past Bunker Hill 67-51.
Dusty Sigmon and Avery Cook each added 12 points for the Cougars (6-1). Sigmon also had 10 rebounds.
Alexander Central outscored the Bears (1-5) 30-6 in the second quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 77, Bunker Hill 63
TAYLORSVILLE—Chesney Stikeleather scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds Friday night as Alexander Central turned back Bunker Hill 77-63.
Julianna Walter added 13 points. She also dished out nine assists and recorded seven steals.
Kirstyn Herman chimed in with 18 points for the Cougars (7-0).
Bunker Hill dipped to 1-5.