ROUNDUP: North Iredell thumps Foard in conference opener

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 69, Fred T. Foard 35

OLIN—North Iredell took control early Friday night on its way to a 69-35 win over Fred T. Foard in the teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

Twelve different players scored for the Raiders, who led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 39-12 at halftime.

John Jackson led North Iredell scorers with 12 points. Beckham Tharpe added 10 points to with his 13 rebounds.

Landon Dancy chipped in nine points for the Raiders (3-1, 1-0), and Cole Saunders and Greyson Kerr each contributed eight points.

Foard fell to 1-5 (0-1).

Alexander Central 67, Bunker Hill 51

TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell scored 21 points Friday to lead Alexander Central past Bunker Hill 67-51.

Dusty Sigmon and Avery Cook each added 12 points for the Cougars (6-1). Sigmon also had 10 rebounds.

Alexander Central outscored the Bears (1-5) 30-6 in the second quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL