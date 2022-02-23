ROUNDUP: North Iredell tests No. 6 seed, comes up short

The Wildcats (22-3) advanced to host No. 9 seed Marvin Ridge (22-5) in the second round Thursday. The Mavericks moved on thanks to a 48-41 win Tuesday over No. 24 seed Southeast Guilford (13-11).

Alexander Central 53, Ragsdale 40

TAYLORSVILLE—Julianna Walter turned in a phenomenal performance Tuesday night, and Alexander Central needed it in a 53-40 win over Jamestown Ragsdale during the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.

Walter canned 5 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line, was 12 of 17 from the field and sank 5 of 7 free-throw attempts to lead the Cougars (22-4), seeded 10th in the West, with a game-high 34 points against the 23rd-seeded Tigers (14-10).

The Cougars led 22-19 at halftime and extended their lead to 39-30 by the end of the third quarter.

Kirstyn Herman added eight points, and Madeleine Jenkins pulled down a game-best nine rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mooresville 75, Glenn 52

KERNERSVILLE—Mooresville put the game out of reach in the third quarter Tuesday night, beating Glenn 75-52 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.