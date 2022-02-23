ROUNDUP: North Iredell tests No. 6 seed, comes up short

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ben L. Smith 70, North Iredell 65
GREENSBORO—North Iredell flirted with the idea of upsetting Ben L. Smith in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night, but the Golden Eagles, seeded sixth in the West, held on for a 70-65 win over the 27th-seeded Raiders.
It was the first playoff win for Smith (26-2), winless the last three seasons, since 2009.
Azaria Scott had a game-high 23 points, and Azahreya Drayton-Gill had 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Jewell Allen tossed in 15 points, Sydney Bradford and Skylin Guill supplied 12 points apiece, and Breanna Gibson had 10 points to lead the Raiders (13-12), who trailed 35-24 at halftime.
Smith advanced to the second round to host No. 22 seed Hibriten (13-13) on Thursday. The Panthers went on the road to beat No. 11 seed Oak Grove (20-6) 68-62 in the first round.
Lake Norman 54, Cox Mill 37
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman, seeded eighth in the 4A West playoff bracket, downed No. 25 seed Cox Mill 54-37 in the opening round of state playoffs Tuesday night.
No other details on the game were available.
The Wildcats (22-3) advanced to host No. 9 seed Marvin Ridge (22-5) in the second round Thursday. The Mavericks moved on thanks to a 48-41 win Tuesday over No. 24 seed Southeast Guilford (13-11).
Alexander Central 53, Ragsdale 40
TAYLORSVILLE—Julianna Walter turned in a phenomenal performance Tuesday night, and Alexander Central needed it in a 53-40 win over Jamestown Ragsdale during the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
Walter canned 5 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line, was 12 of 17 from the field and sank 5 of 7 free-throw attempts to lead the Cougars (22-4), seeded 10th in the West, with a game-high 34 points against the 23rd-seeded Tigers (14-10).
The Cougars led 22-19 at halftime and extended their lead to 39-30 by the end of the third quarter.
Kirstyn Herman added eight points, and Madeleine Jenkins pulled down a game-best nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mooresville 75, Glenn 52
KERNERSVILLE—Mooresville put the game out of reach in the third quarter Tuesday night, beating Glenn 75-52 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Blue Devils (21-3), seeded 17th in the West, led 33-19 at halftime and outscored the 16th-seeded Bobcats (17-9) 17-7 in the third period to extend their lead.
No other details on the game were available.
Mooresville will play at top seed Weddington (26-0)—last year’s 3A state champion—in the second round Thursday. The Warriors needed overtime to beat No. 32 seed Olympic 71-62 and avoid a huge upset Tuesday.
Alexander Central 53, Page 51
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central clawed past Greensboro Page on Tuesday night to win 53-51 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Cougars (23-4), seeded seventh in the West, collected a game-high 23 points from Evan Presnell to hold off the 26th-seeded Pirates (11-12).
Presnell was 4 of 9 from beyond, 7 of 14 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Alexander Central trailed 24-21 at halftime but led 38-31 after the third quarter. Avery Cook added 12 points and five rebounds, and teammate Dusty Sigmon contributed eight points and six rebounds.