ROUNDUP: North Iredell sweeps North Lincoln, finishes regular season unbeaten

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell polished off a perfect regular season on Wednesday night.

The Raiders (24-0, 14-0) defeated North Lincoln 25-12, 25-10, 25-12.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell will be the top seed for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament next week. The Raiders host No. 8 seed Statesville on Monday.

West Iredell 3, East Lincoln 1

DENVER—Addison Gallyon tallied 27 kills, three blocks and three aces to lead West Iredell to a four-set (25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21) victory over East Lincoln in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.

The win moved the Warriors (14-7, 8-6) into a tie for third place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference with East Lincoln.

Keely West dished out 33 assists to go with her 10 digs. Gracie McClure led in digs with 24. Emilie Duncan and Brooklyn Gibson each supplied nine kills. Taylor McClure contributed 15 digs and nine assists.