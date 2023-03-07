SOFTBALL

North Iredell 10, Alleghany 3

SPARTA—North Iredell racked up 12 hits, Dilynn Norris recorded her third triple of the season and drove in two runs, and the Raiders defeated Alleghany for the second time this season on Monday, 10-3.

Pitchers Alyson Dickerson and Kynlie Moss combined to limit Alleghany to seven hits while striking out nine.

Barrett Williams, Dickerson, Moss and Andi Stroud each paired hits for the Raiders (3-0).

Also with hits were Kinley Feimister, Emma Norris and Elleigh Williams.

West Wilkes 8, Alexander Central 1

TAYLORSVILLE—Madison Fletcher and Lily Profit each hit one home run Monday as West Wilkes beat Alexander Central 8-1.

The Cougars had seven hits but were only able to push across one run. Kenzi Church hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to break up the shutout.

Profit was the winning pitcher. She struck out 14.

Alyssa Chapman and Kensley Davis each supplied two hits for Alexander Central (2-1), which gave up the eight runs over the first three innings.