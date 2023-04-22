SOFTBALL

North Iredell 6, North Lincoln 5

PUMPKIN CENTER—Barrett Williams hit a solo home run and Jaycee Warren recorded three hits, including a double, as North Iredell defeated North Lincoln 6-5 on Friday night.

Maicie Earnest was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, scattering 13 hits and not walking anyone. She recorded one strikeout against the Knights (10-10, 7-3 Western Foothills Athletic Conference).

Earnest helped her cause at the plate with a hit and two RBIs.

Dilynn Norris, Andi Stroud, Kynlie Moss, Alleigh Johnson (RBI) and Elleigh Williams (RBI) all had singles for the Raiders (10-7, 6-4), who travel to Hickory on Tuesday.

South Iredell 13, A.L. Brown 3 (5 inn.)

TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday to mercy rule A.L. Brown 13-3.

Abby Crew went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Vikings. Carsyn Benfield was 2-for-2 with a triple, and she also drove in three runs.

Izzy Zwilinske, Hannah Mozeley and Caroline Constable each supplied two hits for South Iredell (9-10, 4-6), with Mozeley picking up a pair of RBIs and Zwilinske driving in one. Liz Winterhalter and Caroline Paslay each had one RBI.

Constable was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and held the Wonders to three hits and three walks.

BASEBALL

South Iredell 2, A.L. Brown 0

TROUTMAN—Eli Beekley had a hit and drove in a run Friday night, helping South Iredell beat A.L. Brown 2-0.

Tyler Hughesman was the winning pitcher. He worked 6-2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out six.

Hughesman, Brice Warren and Zach Dillard combined for the Vikings’ other three hits.

South Iredell improved to 8-13 overall (6-6 Greater Metro Conference).