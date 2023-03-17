SOFTBALL

North Iredell 7, St. Stephens 3

OLIN—Dilynn Norris recorded three hits and three RBIs Thursday as North Iredell beat St. Stephens 7-3 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference play.

Kynlie Moss supplied two hits for the Raiders (4-2, 1-1), who bounced back from consecutive losses after opening the season 3-0.

Moss was the winning pitcher. She allowed five hits and no walks while striking out three.

Kinley Feimister and Alyson Dickerson also had hits, and Dickerson drove in a run for the Raiders, who return home Tuesday to play North Lincoln at 6 p.m.

Alexander Central 4, East Rowan 1

TAYLORSVILLE—Ava Chapman homered and drove in two runs Thursday as Alexander Central defeated East Rowan 4-1.

The Cougars (4-3) plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Kensley Davis had a hit and two RBIs for them.

Lily Kluttz drove in the Mustangs’ only run—which was unearned— in top of the fifth inning.

Macy Law was the winning pitcher. She held East Rowan to five hits and two walks while striking out five.

BASEBALL

North Davidson 7, Alexander Central 3

WELCOME—North Davidson scored all of its runs in the third inning Thursday on its way to a 7-3 victory over Alexander Central.

Bubba Pope and Mason Chapman-Mays each drove in a run for the Cougars, who were outhit 5-4. Caleb Williams doubled.

Williams took the loss on the mound. He worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs—two earned—on five hits, including a home run, and two walks. He struck out six.