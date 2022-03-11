ROUNDUP: North Iredell’s Wishon chosen to coach in State Games

Coaches for the BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase were announced this week and among them were North Iredell baseball coach Derrick Wishon.

Wishon will help coach the Region 7 team alongside Jack Moss (Forbush), Jason Bumgarner (West Caldwell) and Drew Ward (West Wilkes).

The baseball showcase will take place June 13-17 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. It will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

BASEBALL

South Iredell 5, Forbush 2

TROUTMAN—Gage Tomlin went 2 for 3 with a solo home run Thursday night as South Iredell downed nonconference opponent Forbush 5-2.

The Vikings (3-2) surged ahead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third, propelling them to a 3-1 advantage.

Gage Ostwalt drove in a pair of runs for South Iredell. Luke Davis and Layne Paxton added one RBI apiece.