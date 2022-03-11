ROUNDUP: North Iredell’s Wishon chosen to coach in State Games

Coaches for the BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase were announced this week and among them were North Iredell baseball coach Derrick Wishon.
Wishon will help coach the Region 7 team alongside Jack Moss (Forbush), Jason Bumgarner (West Caldwell) and Drew Ward (West Wilkes).
The baseball showcase will take place June 13-17 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. It will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
BASEBALL
South Iredell 5, Forbush 2
TROUTMAN—Gage Tomlin went 2 for 3 with a solo home run Thursday night as South Iredell downed nonconference opponent Forbush 5-2.
The Vikings (3-2) surged ahead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third, propelling them to a 3-1 advantage.
Gage Ostwalt drove in a pair of runs for South Iredell. Luke Davis and Layne Paxton added one RBI apiece.
Davis, Brice Warren, Ben Cotton, Zack Long and Michael Eichhorn each contributed one hit.
Stuart Cramer 10, West Iredell 3
CRAMERTON—Stuart Cramer pulled away late to beat West Iredell 10-3 in Thursday night’s nonconference baseball game.
The Storm scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and then added six unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Freeman Wallace was the losing pitcher. He went five innings, allowing seven runs—three earned—on seven hits and a walk while striking out four.
Talen Caton, Eli Josey and Tyler Ribbeck combined for the three hits for the Warriors (1-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
Christ School 15, Lake Norman 5
Pete Geraffo scored two goals for Lake Norman, but Christ School emerged with a 15-5 victory Monday.
J.J. Torpy notched 12 saves in goal for the Wildcats.
Lake Norman’s Hayden Chicon, Cannon Wiggington, Shane Supek, Ty Faucher each scored one goal.