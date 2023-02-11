GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 69, West Iredell 14

OLIN—Nine different players scored for North Iredell on Friday night as the Raiders closed the regular season with a 69-14 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell.

Jewel Allen led the way for North Iredell, finishing with 16 points. Tilley Collins supplied 14 points, and Tatum Bradford added 11 points.

The Raiders raced to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter and led 44-8 at halftime.

Lucy Wittenmyer (16-8, 10-4) finished with seven points for the Raiders.

Brooklyn Gibson and Kaitlyn Stroud each had six points for the Warriors.

Alexander Central 51, Freedom 47

MORGANTON—Meredith Wike made 7 of 12 shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and 1 of 11 free throws to score a game-high 27 points in Friday night’s 51-47 win over Freedom.

Wike finished with a double-double. She also snagged 11 rebounds for the Cougars (18-6, 4-6), who outscored the Patriots (12-11, 3-7) 14-11 in the fourth quarter.

Sydney Hayes added 11 points and nine rebounds for Alexander Central.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freedom 62, Alexander Central 46

MORGANTON—Amore Connelly canned five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points to lead Freedom past Alexander Central on Friday night, 62-46.

The Patriots (19-4, 9-1) built a 35-19 halftime lead and didn’t look back.

Carter Fortner and Grayson Presnell each supplied 12 points for the Cougars (16-7, 7-3).

OTHER SCORES

Boys

North Iredell 73, West Iredell 42

Hickory 76, Statesville 63

Cox Mill 78, South Iredell 48

Girls

Hickory 63, Statesville 28

Cox Mill 65, South Iredell 34