ROUNDUP: North Iredell Raiders prevail over Tigers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 59, Fred T. Foard 37

OLIN—North Iredell outscored Fred T. Foard in every quarter Friday night on its way to a 59-37 conference win.

Averie Patterson and Lily Ward supplied 11 points apiece for the Raiders, who led 31-14 at halftime.

Tilley Collins and Jewel Allen added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Alexander Central 56, Freedom 39

TAYLORSVILLE—Meredith Wike scored a game-high 19 points Friday as Alexander Central downed Freedom 56-39.

Hallie Jarrett and Sydney Hayes each added eight points for the Cougars (16-2, 3-2). They led Freedom (10-8, 1-4) 30-13 at halftime.

Kaley McDaniel contributed 11 rebounds and seven points for Alexander Central.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 50, West Iredell 37

St. Stephens defeated West Iredell in Friday night’s conference game, 50-37.

Jermaine Cornelius tossed in 11 points to lead the Warriors.

Isaac Bunton added eight points for West Iredell.

Freedom 60, Alexander Central 51

TAYLORSVILLE—Philly Harris scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists, leading Freedom to a 60-51 win over Alexander Central on Friday.

The Patriots led 28-20 at halftime. Dyson Dellinger added 14 points for the Patriots (14-4, 4-1).

Grayson Presnell had a game0high 19 points for Alexander Central (11-6, 3-2). He also picked up six assists.

Avery Cook added 10 points for the Cougars.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

North Lincoln 71, Statesville 48

West Cabarrus 61, South Iredell 37

Cox Mill 88, Mooresville 83 (OT)

Girls

Statesville 46, North Lincoln 45

St. Stephens 67, West Iredell 29

Cox Mill 51, Mooresville 29