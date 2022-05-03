ROUNDUP: North Iredell racks up wins over West Iredell

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 7, West Iredell 4

North Iredell wrapped up the regular season with a 7-4 win over West Iredell on Monday.

Maicie Earnest earned the pitching win. She scattered nine hits and struck out three while not surrendering any walks.

Earnest led the North Iredell hitters, going 4 for 4 at the plate including a double and an RBI.

Breanna Gibson and Martha Parlier also paired hits with Gibson knocking in two runs and Parlier one. Savannah Woods and Alleigh Johnson also had hits for the Raiders.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell.

The Raiders (7-13, 5-9) finished fifth in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

BASEBALL

North Iredell 20, West Iredell 8

North Iredell scored early and often Monday in a 20-8 conference win over West Iredell.

The Raiders amassed 24 hits. Kohen Ponder and Dan Loyd each had four hits, including a pair of doubles. They picked up three and two RBIs, respectively.

Thomas Shumaker and Colby Umbarger supplied three hits apiece for the Raiders (10-11, 5-9). Shumaker tripled and drove in two runs, and Umbarger homered and drove in three runs.

Cole Johnson, Anson Strange and Tate Green each contributed two hits. Green doubled twice.

Eli Josey and Cade Gaither each had two hits for the Warriors (3-16, 2-12), who collectively finished with eight. Gaither had two RBIs.

Tyler Ribbeck, Eli Sharpe and Eli Pharr had one hit and one RBI apiece.