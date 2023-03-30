SOFTBALL

North Iredell 18, Statesville 0 (3 inn.)

Freshman Dilynn Norris hit her first home run as a member of the North Iredell softball team and Alyson Dickerson pitched a no-hitter as the Raiders rolled to an 18-0 win over Statesville on Wednesday.

Dickerson struck out six and didn’t walk anyone.

Elleigh Williams recorded two hits and four RBIs for North Iredell (7-2, 4-1). Barrett Williams contributed two hits and two RBIs. Andi Stroud paired hits as well for the Raiders.

Also with hits for North Iredell were Dickerson, Kinley Feimster, Kaydence Gibson, Alleigh Johnson and Jaycee Warren.

BASEBALL

North Iredell 20, Statesville 0 (5 inn.)

Colby Umbarger doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs to help North Iredell cruise to a 20-0 victory Wednesday over Statesville.

Jake Robertson pitched a one-hitter. He struck out 11.

Cole Cash also had two hits, including a double, and he drove in a game-high three runs.

The Raiders (5-6, 1-4) collected another two hits apiece from Kayden Leazer and Kolby Ponder. Leazer doubled and picked up two RBIs, and Ponder had one RBI.

Raiders with one hit included Bryson Morrison, Cole Johnson, Hunter Baldwin, Dan Loyd and Xavier Burgess.