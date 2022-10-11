 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP

ROUNDUP: North Iredell one win from completing unbeaten regular season

  • Updated
  • 0
sports clip art

Raiders one win from completing unbeaten regular season

From staff reports

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens

OLIN—North Iredell dominated St. Stephens on senior night Monday.

The Raiders (23-0, 13-0) prevailed 25-15, 25-10, 25-5.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell looks to complete a perfect regular season on Wednesday when it travels to North Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 0, Fred T. Foard 0 (OT)

West Iredell (4-9-2, 1-7-2) and Fred T. Foard (8-6-3, 4-4-2) battled to a 0-0 stalemate on Monday night.

People are also reading…

Warriors goalkeeper Isaac Bunton got the shutout for his side. Bunton recorded 18 saves.

St. Stephens 5, North Iredell 2

OLIN—St. Stephens defeated North Iredell 5-2 on Monday night.

The Indians (11-2-1, 7-2-1) led 2-0 at halftime. No other details on the game were available.

The Raiders fell to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert