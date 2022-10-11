ROUNDUP: North Iredell one win from completing unbeaten regular season

Raiders one win from completing unbeaten regular season

From staff reports

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens

OLIN—North Iredell dominated St. Stephens on senior night Monday.

The Raiders (23-0, 13-0) prevailed 25-15, 25-10, 25-5.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell looks to complete a perfect regular season on Wednesday when it travels to North Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 0, Fred T. Foard 0 (OT)

West Iredell (4-9-2, 1-7-2) and Fred T. Foard (8-6-3, 4-4-2) battled to a 0-0 stalemate on Monday night.

Warriors goalkeeper Isaac Bunton got the shutout for his side. Bunton recorded 18 saves.

St. Stephens 5, North Iredell 2

OLIN—St. Stephens defeated North Iredell 5-2 on Monday night.

The Indians (11-2-1, 7-2-1) led 2-0 at halftime. No other details on the game were available.

The Raiders fell to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference.