ROUNDUP: North Iredell nabs first conference baseball win

BASEBALL

North Iredell 4, Hickory 0

OLIN—Cole Johnson pitched a two-hitter Thursday as North Iredell picked up its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference win with a 4-0 victory over Hickory.

Johnson went the distance. He struck out 11 and walked just two.

Thomas Shumaker and Kohen Ponder each doubled and drove in a run.

Cole Cash was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Tyson Combs was also 2 for 3 for the Raiders (5-9, 1-8). Hunter Baldwin had a hit and an RBI.

South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 4

HUDSON—South Caldwell scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead Thursday and then held on to beat Alexander Central 6-4.

The Cougars scored twice in the top of the seventh but were unable to tie for take the lead.

Mason Chapman was 3 for 4 for Alexander Central. Maddox Jack drove in two runs. Dusty Sigmon had a hit and an RBI, and Grove Lowrance was 2 for 2.

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 6, Hickory 3

OLIN—North Iredell pitcher Maicie Earnest struck out 11 and Martha Parlier went 2 for 3 with a triple Thursday as the Raiders downed Hickory 6-3.

The Red Tornadoes managed five hits and one earned run against Earnest, who didn’t walk anyone.

North Iredell jumped ahead early courtesy of a five-run second inning.

Terra Murphy, Breanna Gibson, Alleigh Johnson and Andi Stroud each supplied one hit and one RBI for the Raiders.

Earnest, had a hit, and Elleigh Williams drove in one run.

South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1

HUDSON—South Caldwell scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to overtake Alexander Central for a 2-1 win.

Kadie Becker was the winning pitcher. She held the Cougars (17-2, 7-1) to one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Faith Carrigan took the loss despite striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. She gave up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks.

Carrigan hit a solo home run. Kenzie Church had the only other hit for Alexander Central.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 1, Hickory 0

OLIN—North Iredell handed Hickory its first conference loss Thursday night, prevailing 1-0.

Sophomore Samantha Helgesson scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Goalkeeper Megyn Gaither made nine saves to record the shutout for the Raiders (9-5, 5-4).

Hickory fell to 9-5 (7-1).

Lake Norman 4, Cox Mill 0

CONCORD—Jacey Rase scored two goals and assisted another one Thursday to lead Lake Norman to a 4-0 victory over Cox Mill.

Kaelyn Andrews added two goals for the Wildcats (12-2, 8-1), who led 3-0 at halftime.

Katie Kennett and Sophia Balliet each contributed one assist.

Lake Norman goalkeeper Sarah Ardus tallied eight saves for the shutout.