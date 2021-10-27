 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: North Iredell moves on to face Ashe Co. in 3rd Rd
HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Pisgah 0

OLIN—North Iredell coasted in Tuesday night’s second round of the 3A state playoffs. The Raiders, seeded No. 1 in the West, downed No. 17 seed Pisgah 25-7, 25-15, 25-11.

The Bears finished the season at 16-8.

North Iredell (23-1) hosts No. 9 seed Ashe County (8-6) in the third round Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m. The Huskies swept No. 25 seed Carson (13-15) in the second round.

Thursday’s winner advances to the region semifinals on Saturday where they will face either No. 4 seed Kings Mountain (20-2) or No. 12 seed Crest (20-3).

Davie County 3, South Iredell 1

MOCKSVILLE—No. 8 seed Davie County bounced back from a first-set loss to defeat No. 9 seed South Iredell in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Vikings took the opening set 25-17, but the War Eagles (22-4) won the next three 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

The Greater Metro Conference regular-season and tournament champion’s season came to an end at 20-5.

Davie County advanced to face Ardrey Kell in the third round Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF

NCHSAA state tournaments

Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford carded back-to-back 77s Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5 to place tied for 18th during the 4A state championship tournament.

Winford finished at 10-over-par.

Morgan Ketchum of Reagan fired an 18-hole state championship record 65 (7 under) on the final day to secure the title. Coupled with her 75 on the opening day, Ketchum won with a score of 4-under-par.

South Iredell’s Adamma Anukwuem and Lake Norman’s Meghan Christensen also qualified for the 4A state tournament, which fielded 78 golfers.

Anukwuem placed tied for 37th at +20 (86-78—164). Christensen placed 63rd at +36 (86-94—180).

West Iredell’s Kennedy Gaulding tied for 30th out of 78 golfers in the 3A state tournament. The junior finished at +48 (96-96—192). Statesville’s Grace Van Patten also qualified for the 3A state tournament. She tied for 73rd at +92 (113-123—236).

