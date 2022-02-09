ROUNDUP: North Iredell knocks off East Lincoln; Bentley reaches milestone for SCS

BOYS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 67, East Lincoln 62 (OT): OLIN—Jackson Hawkins was 7 of 9 from the foul line and tossed in 24 points Tuesday night to lead North Iredell to a big Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over East Lincoln.
The Mustangs (19-4, 11-2) used a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Raiders (15-7, 9-4) outscored them 7-2 in the extra period to prevail 67-62.
John Jackson Jr. contributed 10 points for North Iredell, which trailed 24-22 at halftime but led after three quarters, 45-41.
Palmer Critchon and Keandre Walker each had 16 points for East Lincoln.
Beckham Tharpe finished with nine points, eight rebounds and six blocks for the Raiders. Rounding out their scorers were Dane Coltrane (eight points), Xavier Grimball (seven), Cole Saunders (seven) and Landon Dancy (two).
Alexander Central 58, Hibriten 32: LENOIR—Evan Presnell scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead Alexander Central to a 58-32 win over Hibriten.
The Cougars (19-3, 7-1) held a 32-12 edge for points in the paint. They outscored the Panthers (8-13, 2-7) 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
Grove Lowrance scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Alexander Central. Dusty Sigmon added 10 points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian 41, Triad Baptist 20: KERNERSVILLE—Brenna Rae Bentley scored the 1,000th point of her career Tuesday night as Statesville Christian downed Triad Baptist 41-20.
Bentley outscored the Titans by herself, finishing with 22 points.
The Lions (15-4) led Triad Baptist (7-10) 17-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Ava Hughes and Ansleigh Sherrill added six and five points, respectively. Grace Cole had four points, and Jaidyn Pendley and Lawton Johnson each scored two points.
East Lincoln 57, North Iredell 44
OLIN—Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season champion East Lincoln fended off North Iredell for a 57-44 win on Tuesday night.
Madison Self and Hailey McFadded each had 13 points for the Mustangs (22-1, 13-0), who led 24-18 at halftime and 33-27 after three quarters. Ginny Overbay added 12 points.
Jewel Allen led North Iredell with 11 points. Skylin Guill and Bailey Barzee supplied seven points apiece.
Alexander Central 61, Hibriten 52: LENOIR—Hibriten’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short Tuesday night as Alexander Central held on for a 61-52 victory.
The Cougars (18-3, 6-2) led the Panthers (12-11, 1-8) 39-21 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
Sydney Hayes scored 15 points to lead Alexander Central. Julianna Walter had 14 points and five assists, and Madeleine Jenkins grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
OTHER SCORESBoys: Statesville 58, St. Stephens 48; Mooresville 92, Kannapolis A.L Brown 54; North Lincoln 74, West Iredell 32
Girls: St. Stephens 50, Statesville 36