ROUNDUP: North Iredell knocks off East Lincoln; Bentley reaches milestone for SCS

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 67, East Lincoln 62 (OT): OLIN—Jackson Hawkins was 7 of 9 from the foul line and tossed in 24 points Tuesday night to lead North Iredell to a big Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over East Lincoln.

The Mustangs (19-4, 11-2) used a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Raiders (15-7, 9-4) outscored them 7-2 in the extra period to prevail 67-62.

John Jackson Jr. contributed 10 points for North Iredell, which trailed 24-22 at halftime but led after three quarters, 45-41.

Palmer Critchon and Keandre Walker each had 16 points for East Lincoln.

Beckham Tharpe finished with nine points, eight rebounds and six blocks for the Raiders. Rounding out their scorers were Dane Coltrane (eight points), Xavier Grimball (seven), Cole Saunders (seven) and Landon Dancy (two).

Alexander Central 58, Hibriten 32: LENOIR—Evan Presnell scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead Alexander Central to a 58-32 win over Hibriten.

The Cougars (19-3, 7-1) held a 32-12 edge for points in the paint. They outscored the Panthers (8-13, 2-7) 21-8 in the fourth quarter.