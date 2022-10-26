ROUNDUP: North Iredell goes to 29-0, advances to third round

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Franklin 0

OLIN—North Iredell, the 3A West top seed, swept No. 16 seed Franklin in the second round Tuesday.

The Raiders won 25-6, 25-9, 25-21 to improve to 29-0. Franklin fell to 17-9.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell (29-0) will host No. 25 seed Lake Norman Charter (13-10) in the third round Thursday. The winner of that game will face either No. 4 North Henderson (24-3-1) or No. 12 Forestview (16-3) in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.

Hough 3, Lake Norman 1

CORNELIUS—Hough, seeded No. 4 in the 4A West, turned back No. 13 seed Lake Norman in the second round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

The Huskies (23-3) won 25-13, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17. No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats, co-champs of the Greater Metro Conference, finished the season 20-7.

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 2, North Lincoln 0

West Iredell defeated North Lincoln 2-0 on senior night Monday.

Asher Frisbee scored off a through ball from Bryson Derting. David Bunton scored off a Taylor Gregory throw in to seal the win.

Isaac Bunton kept a clean sheet in the goal and had 14 saves.