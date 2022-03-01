ROUNDUP: North Iredell dominates Carson in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 6, Carson 0

OLIN—North Iredell pocketed three goals in each half to roll to a 6-0 nonconference win over Carson in the teams’ season opener Monday night.

Brianna Ladino scored two goals and assisted another one to lead the Raiders attack.

Samantha Helgesson also scored twice for North Iredell.

Netting one goal apiece for the Raiders were Madison Busque and Maris Chase. Chase also had an assist.

Megyn Gaither made two saves in goal for the shutout.

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 2, Alleghany 1

OLIN—North Iredell opened the season with a 2-1 nonconference victory over Alleghany on Monday night.

Alleigh Johnson singled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Terra Murphy doubled, and Breanna Gibson also picked up a single.

Maicie Earnest recorded the pitching win. She struck out five and walked none.

Mooresville 10, Davie County 0