ROUNDUP: North Iredell dominates Carson in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER
North Iredell 6, Carson 0
OLIN—North Iredell pocketed three goals in each half to roll to a 6-0 nonconference win over Carson in the teams’ season opener Monday night.
Brianna Ladino scored two goals and assisted another one to lead the Raiders attack.
Samantha Helgesson also scored twice for North Iredell.
Netting one goal apiece for the Raiders were Madison Busque and Maris Chase. Chase also had an assist.
Megyn Gaither made two saves in goal for the shutout.
SOFTBALL
North Iredell 2, Alleghany 1
OLIN—North Iredell opened the season with a 2-1 nonconference victory over Alleghany on Monday night.
Alleigh Johnson singled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Terra Murphy doubled, and Breanna Gibson also picked up a single.
Maicie Earnest recorded the pitching win. She struck out five and walked none.
Mooresville 10, Davie County 0
MOCKSVILLE—Mooresville started the season with a bang, beating Davie County 10-0 in Monday night’s nonconference game.
Senior and N.C. State signee Ellie Goins belted a three-run homer in the rout.
No other details on the game were available.
BASEBALL
Hough 3, Lake Norman 2 (8 inn.)
CORNELIUS— Hough scored in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night to beat former I-Meck Conference foe Lake Norman 3-2 in the teams’ season opener.
The Wildcats scored twice in the top of the seventh to force the extra inning.
Chase Wigginton, Grayson Peel, Carson Cherry and Bryton Lawson accounted for Lake Norman’s four hits, with each having one. Cherry and Lawson drove in the Wildcats’ runs.