ROUNDUP: North Iredell coasts to tennis win over St. Stephens

East Lincoln defeated Statesville 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 in Monday’s conference match.

Emily McIntosh supplied 11 digs, nine assists and five kills in a losing cause.

The Greyhounds (2-14, 1-8) collected nine assists, five digs and three kills from Lacie Evans.

Kaliayah Smith led Statesville in kills with seven. She also had eight digs.

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0

OLIN—North Iredell dominated sets two and three Monday to beat St. Stephens in their conference match.

The Raiders (11-1, 6-1) won 25-22, 25-8, 25-7. No other details on the game were available. The Raiders were back in action Tuesday, hosting Hickory.

Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0

Fred T. Foard cruised to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-7 conference victory over West Iredell on Monday.

No other details on the game were available.

The Warriors slipped to 0-8 (0-7) while Foard improved to 13-2 (8-1).