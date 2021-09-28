ROUNDUP: North Iredell coasts to tennis win over St. Stephens

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
North Iredell 8, St. Stephens 1
SINGLES
Klaire Starr (SS) defeated Lily Warren (NI) 7-5, 6-2; Elleigh Williams (NI) defeated Anna Spatz (SS) 6-1, 6-2; Madison Brooks (NI) defeated Camile Gasper (SS) 6-2, 6-4; Sydney Templeton (NI) defeated Brianna Alfaro (SS) 6-3, 6-2; Meryl Sloan (NI) defeated Sarah Starr (SS) 6-2, 6-2; Alleigh Johnson (NI) defeated Jordan Sanderson (SS) 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Warren/Brooks (NI) defeated K. Starr/Alfaro (SS) 8-3; Williams/Templeton (NI) defeated Spatz/Gasper (SS) 8-2; Sloan/Johnson (NI) defeated S. Starr/Sanderson (SS) 8-0.
Records: North Iredell 7-3 (3-1); St. Stephens 3-6 (1-2).
University Christian 7, Statesville Christian 2
SINGLES
London Fidler (UC) defeated Ava Hughes (SCS) 6-4, 6-3; Ansleigh Mathis (SCS) defeated Frannie Zagarolli (UC) 6-3, 6-4; Lydia Gerrard (UC) defeated Samantha Keever (SCS) 6-2, 7-5; Adrian Fiddler (UC) defeated Ariel Howard (SCS) 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (4); Bella Hasboun (UC) defeated Marley Weatherman (SCS) 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (5); Isa Soto (UC) defeated Ansleigh Sherrill (SCS) 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
L. Fidler/A. Fidler (UC) defeated Hughes/Keever (SCS) 8-3; Zagarolli/Gerrard (UC) defeated Mathis/Howard (SCS) 8-4; Weatherman/Sherrill (SCS) defeated Hasboun/Soto (UC) 9-7.
Records: Statesville Christian 2-4 (1-1); University Christian 2-5 (1-0).
BOYS SOCCER
West Iredell 3, Statesville 1
West Iredell scored twice in the second half and beat Statesville 3-1 for its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference win Monday night.
Bryson Derting, Kasey Mecimore and Jeffery Bunting each contributed one goal for the Warriors (2-5, 1-4).
Marcelo Robles picked up the lone goal for the Greyhounds (1-7-1, 0-4) on an assist from Tanner Davis.
Hickory 3, North Iredell 2
OLIN—North Iredell fell 3-2 to Hickory in Monday night’s conference game.
No other details on the game were available.
The Raiders dropped to 5-3-1 overall (2-2) while the Red Tornadoes improved to 9-2-1 (3-1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
East Lincoln 3, Statesville 0
East Lincoln defeated Statesville 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 in Monday’s conference match.
Emily McIntosh supplied 11 digs, nine assists and five kills in a losing cause.
The Greyhounds (2-14, 1-8) collected nine assists, five digs and three kills from Lacie Evans.
Kaliayah Smith led Statesville in kills with seven. She also had eight digs.
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0
OLIN—North Iredell dominated sets two and three Monday to beat St. Stephens in their conference match.
The Raiders (11-1, 6-1) won 25-22, 25-8, 25-7. No other details on the game were available. The Raiders were back in action Tuesday, hosting Hickory.
Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0
Fred T. Foard cruised to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-7 conference victory over West Iredell on Monday.
No other details on the game were available.
The Warriors slipped to 0-8 (0-7) while Foard improved to 13-2 (8-1).