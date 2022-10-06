ROUNDUP: North Iredell clinches WFAC volleyball title

Raiders clinch WFAC title

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 1

NEWTON—North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard 25-13, 9-25, 25-21, 25-16 on Wednesday night.

The victory clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship for North Iredell (22-0, 12-0).

No other details on the match were available.

Second-place Foard fell to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the conference.

The Raiders play their final home game of the regular season Monday when they host St. Stephens.

West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 2

HICKORY—West Iredell spoiled St. Stephens’ senior night Monday with a come-from-behind victory that completed the season sweep of the Indians.

St. Stephens won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-13 Monday. The Warriors paired 25-22 wins in sets three and four to force the fifth, which they won 15-13.

Addison Gallyon registered 13 kills and 14 digs for West Iredell. Gracie McClure led the team in digs with 22. Jenna Gregory added 13 digs.

Brooklyn Gibson finished with 11 kills for the Warriors. Keely West handed out 20 assists and served three aces. Taylor McClure chimed in with 10 assists, six kills and four aces.

West Iredell (13-6, 7-5) also won the first meeting with the Indians (13-7, 6-6) in five sets.

South Iredell 3, Hopewell 0

TROUTMAN—Nicole Osborne recorded nine kills and six digs Monday, helping South Iredell turn back nonconference foe Hopewell 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.

Brooke Aeschliman, Logan Shoemaker and Kaitlyn Landis supplied seven kills apiece for the Vikings (11-7).

Kaitlyn Levan led South Iredell in assists (17) and digs (10).

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 1, St. Stephens 1 (OT)

HICKORY—West Iredell and St. Stephens battled to a 1-1 draw during Monday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

The Warriors (4-9-1, 1-7-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first overtime. A failed attempt by St. Stephens to clear a throw in had the ball going to the top of the penalty box. West Iredell captain Antwan Gomez shot on the volley and put the ball in the top left corner of the net.

St. Stephens (10-2-1, 6-2-1) tied it in the last two minutes of the second OT.

Isaac Bunton finished with 26 saves in goal for the Warriors.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, Hopewell 0

TROUTMAN—Lila English served six aces and handed out eight assists Monday in South Iredell’s 25-7, 25-8 nonconference win over Hopewell.

Hannah Satterfield contributed six kills. Jaira Pyrant added five kills.

Liz Winterhalter led the Vikings in digs with seven.

OTHER SCORES

Boys soccer: Fred T. Foard 3, North Iredell 2