ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks South Iredell, nabs first soccer win of the season

Taylor Gregory had the lone goal for the Warriors. Josue Rodriguez assisted. Asher Frisbee and Jeremiah Vang split halves in goal for West Iredell (0-1). Vang saved three of the four shots he faced.

Statesville suffered a 25-11, 25-7, 25-6 loss Monday to nonconference opponent Davie County. Kaliayah Smith had 11 digs for the Greyhounds, and Abby Dalton added four to go with her three assists.

On Saturday, Statesville came up short against East Rowan, but the scores were much closer. The Mustangs prevailed 25-18, 26-24, 25-21. Smith had 13 kills and seven digs in that match. Emily McIntosh dished out 17 assists to go with her seven digs and six kills. Gemiya Saner supplied five kills and seven digs, and Kaylee Greer added four kills and five digs for Statesville.