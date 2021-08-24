ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks South Iredell, nabs first soccer win of the season

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
North Iredell 2, South Iredell 0
TROUTMAN—North Iredell pocketed a pair of first-half goals Monday on its way to a 2-0 victory over former conference foe South Iredell.
Luis Perez and Nathan Haneline each scored one goal and Bryce Weston picked up an assist as the Raiders improved to 1-0-1 on the season.
Dane Coltrane earned the shutout in goal for North Iredell. He finished with six saves.
South Iredell slipped to 0-2-1.
Sun Valley 5, Statesville 3
MONROE—Sun Valley and Statesville combined for seven second-half goals in Monday’s nonconference game. The Spartans emerged with a 5-3 win.
Rami Zeitouni netted three goals for a hat trick. Sun Valley (1-1) led 1-0 at halftime and outscored the Greyhounds 4-3 after the intermission.
Tanner Davis scored two goals for Statesville (1-1). David Pineda tallied the other goal, and Moises Contreras had an assist.
Sam Buckner went all but 10 minutes of the game in goal for the Greyhounds, finishing with eight saves. Teammate Caleb Armstrong made two saves.
Bandys 4, West Iredell 1
CATAWBA—On the strength of three first-half goals Bandys triumphed 4-1 over West Iredell in Monday’s nonconference game.
Taylor Gregory had the lone goal for the Warriors. Josue Rodriguez assisted. Asher Frisbee and Jeremiah Vang split halves in goal for West Iredell (0-1). Vang saved three of the four shots he faced.
VOLLEYBALL
Statesville falls to ER, Davie
Statesville suffered a 25-11, 25-7, 25-6 loss Monday to nonconference opponent Davie County. Kaliayah Smith had 11 digs for the Greyhounds, and Abby Dalton added four to go with her three assists.
On Saturday, Statesville came up short against East Rowan, but the scores were much closer. The Mustangs prevailed 25-18, 26-24, 25-21. Smith had 13 kills and seven digs in that match. Emily McIntosh dished out 17 assists to go with her seven digs and six kills. Gemiya Saner supplied five kills and seven digs, and Kaylee Greer added four kills and five digs for Statesville.