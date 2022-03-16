ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks Cougars in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER
North Iredell 2, Alexander Central 0
OLIN—North Iredell scored one goal in each half Tuesday on its way to a 2-0 win over Alexander Central.
Freshman Brianna Ladino and senior Maris Chase supplied the goals.
Freshman Megyn Gaither made four saves in goal to record the shutout.
BASEBALL
CS Davidson 7, South Iredell 3
TROUTMAN—Community School of Davidson scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and held off South Iredell for a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.
Michael Eichhorn tripled and drove in one run for the Vikings. Teammate Brice Warren also had a hit and an RBI.
Tyler Hughesman, Luke Winterhalter, Luke Davis and Ben Cotton each had one hit for South Iredell (3-5).
St. Stephens 15, North Iredell 2
OLIN—St. Stephens (5-0, 2-0) overwhelmed North Iredell on Tuesday night, winning the Western Foothills Athletic Conference matchup 15-2.
Tate Green had one of the Raiders’ five hits, and he drove in both of their runs.
Thomas Shumaker, Colby Umbarger, Anson Strange and Kohen Ponder each had one hit for North Iredell (2-3, 0-2).
Fred T. Foard 17, West Iredell 1 (5 inn.)
NEWTON—Fred T. Foard had too much firepower for West Iredell on Tuesday night in a 17-1 victory.
The Tigers’ 16 hits included six for extra bases. They scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Lane Essary was the winning pitcher for Foard (4-1, 2-0). He went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Eli Josey and Eli Sharpe had the only two hits for the Warriors (1-4, 0-2). Yadier Pedraza drove in their only run in the fourth inning.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lake Norman 10, Weddington 6
WEDDINGTON—Brandon Debardinis scored three goals and assisted another one Tuesday as Lake Norman defeated Weddington 10-6.
Hayden Chicon and Davis Heslink each supplied two goals for the Wildcats.
Peter Geraffo scored a goal and assisted a pair of tallies. Shane Supek and Cannon Wigginton each contributed one goal and one assist. Supek won 10 out of the 18 faceoffs he took.