ROUNDUP: North Iredell blanks Cougars in girls soccer

Thomas Shumaker, Colby Umbarger, Anson Strange and Kohen Ponder each had one hit for North Iredell (2-3, 0-2).

Fred T. Foard 17, West Iredell 1 (5 inn.)

NEWTON—Fred T. Foard had too much firepower for West Iredell on Tuesday night in a 17-1 victory.

The Tigers’ 16 hits included six for extra bases. They scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Lane Essary was the winning pitcher for Foard (4-1, 2-0). He went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Eli Josey and Eli Sharpe had the only two hits for the Warriors (1-4, 0-2). Yadier Pedraza drove in their only run in the fourth inning.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 10, Weddington 6

WEDDINGTON—Brandon Debardinis scored three goals and assisted another one Tuesday as Lake Norman defeated Weddington 10-6.

Hayden Chicon and Davis Heslink each supplied two goals for the Wildcats.