GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 70, Statesville 49
OLIN—Third seed North Iredell defeated No. 6 seed Statesville 70-49 in the first round of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament Monday.
Lily Ward led the Raiders with 16 points. Tatum Bradford added 14 points for North Iredell, which led 42-21 at halftime.
Ameia Morrison scored a game-high 26 points for the Greyhounds. Sakari Johnson chimed in with 17 points.
Jewel Allen supplied 12 points for North Iredell. Teammates Tilley Collins and Aliyah Curlee added eight points apiece.
North Iredell advanced to the semifinals and will play No. 2 seed St. Stephens at 6 p.m. Thursday. All semifinal games are at North Iredell.
East Lincoln 70, West Iredell 18
DENVER—Hailey McFadden led four East Lincoln players in double figures as the top-seeded Mustangs coasted to a 70-18 win over No. 8 seed West Iredell in the first round of the WFAC tournament Monday.
McFadden tossed in 16 points. Emma Montanari and Kiara Anderson each supplied 13 points.
The Mustangs led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Brooklyn Gibson’s 10 points paced the Warriors.
East Lincoln advanced to play Hickory in Wednesday’s semifinal at North Iredell. Game time is 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 81, Statesville 60
DENVER—Two seed East Lincoln downed No. 7 seed Statesville 81-60 in the first round of the WFAC tournament Monday.
Keandre Walker led 10 Mustangs scorers with 19 points. Jackson Fannon supplied 17 points.
East Lincoln led 26-11 after the first quarter and 41-26 at halftime.
Mekiaun Davis had 12 points to lead Statesville. Kory Smith added 10 points.
East Lincoln advanced to No. 3 seed North Lincoln in Thursday’s semifinal at North Iredell. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
WFAC—boys
Monday, first round
(1) Hickory 79, (8) West Iredell 29
(4) North Iredell 64, (5) St. Stephens 51
(2) East Lincoln 81, (7) Statesville 60
(3) North Lincoln 65, (6) Fred T. Foard 61
Semifinals [ at NIHS ]
Hickory vs North Iredell, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
East Lincoln vs North Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Championship [ at NIHS ]
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Friday
WFAC—girls
Monday, first round
(1) East Lincoln 70, (8) West Iredell 18
(4) Hickory 59, (5) Fred T. Foard 31
(2) St. Stephens 49, (7) North Lincoln 25
(3) North Iredell 70, (6) Statesville 49
Semifinals [ at NIHS ]
East Lincoln vs Hickory, 6 p.m. Wednesday
St. Stephens vs North Iredell, 6 p.m. Thursday
Championship [ at NIHS ]
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Friday
GMC—boys
Monday, first round
(1) Lake Norman, bye
(5) Mooresville 59, (4) West Cabarrus 53
(3) Cox Mill 83, (6) AL Brown 52
(2) Hickory Ridge 60, (7) South Iredell 55
Semifinals [ Thursday at LNHS ]
Lake Norman vs Mooresville
Cox Mill vs Hickory Ridge
Championship [ Friday at LNHS ]
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GMC—girls
Monday, first round
(1) Lake Norman, bye
(4) Cox Mill 57, (5) Mooresville 38
(3) West Cabarrus 68, (6) AL Brown 34
(2) Hickory Ridge 68, (7) South Iredell 29
Semifinals [ Wednesday at LNHS ]
Lake Norman vs Cox Mill
West Cabarrus vs Hickory Ridge
Championship [ Friday at LNHS ]
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.