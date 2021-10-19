ROUNDUP: North Iredell advances in conference tournament

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0
OLIN—Second-seeded North Iredell beat No. 7 seed St. Stephens in straight sets during Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament opener.
With their 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 victory, the Raiders (19-1) advanced to host No. 3 seed East Lincoln in Tuesday night’s semifinals. The winner will play either No. 1 seed Fred T. Foard or No. 4 seed Hickory in Wednesday’s championship at 6 p.m. The highest remaining seed will host the WFAC final.
Hickory 3, West Iredell 1
HICKORY—Fourth-seeded Hickory defeated No. 5 seed West Iredell in four sets during the first round of the conference tournament Monday.
The Red Tornadoes prevailed 25-15, 23-25, 27-25, 25-21 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals against top-seeded Fred T. Foard.
Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0
NEWTON—Top-seeded Fred T. Foard eliminated No. 8 seed Statesville in the opening round of the conference tournament Monday.
The Tigers won 25-4, 25-3, 25-9 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 4 seed Hickory.
BOYS SOCCER
North Iredell 2, North Lincoln 1
OLIN—Jerick Moreno and Bryce Weston each scored one goal Monday night as North Iredell held off North Lincoln, 2-1.
Garrett Chase assisted on one of the goals.
Dane Coltrane finished with 10 saves in net for the Raiders (11-4-1, 8-3), who are third in the WFAC standings.
Fred T. Foard 5, Statesville 4
Despite a huge offensive performance by Tanner Davis Statesville came up short of knocking off Fred T. Foard on Monday night, falling 5-4.
Davis scored four goals—two in each half—for the Greyhounds.
Marcelo Robles, Juan Buritica, Jaccob Bell and David Pineda each assisted one goal.
The Tigers improved to 11-3 (9-1) while Statesville slipped to 1-14-1 (0-11).
GIRLS TENNIS
Pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls tennis dual-team playoffs are out. Lake Norman and South Iredell qualified in 4A.
First-round action is scheduled for Wednesday.
Lake Norman (10-2) is the No. 9 seed in the West. The Wildcats play No. 8 seed Charlotte Catholic (12-2). The winner moves on to the second round to face either top-seeded Marvin Ridge (18-0) or No. 16 seed West Forsyth (8-5).