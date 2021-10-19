ROUNDUP: North Iredell advances in conference tournament

North Iredell 2, North Lincoln 1

OLIN—Jerick Moreno and Bryce Weston each scored one goal Monday night as North Iredell held off North Lincoln, 2-1.

Garrett Chase assisted on one of the goals.

Dane Coltrane finished with 10 saves in net for the Raiders (11-4-1, 8-3), who are third in the WFAC standings.

Fred T. Foard 5, Statesville 4

Despite a huge offensive performance by Tanner Davis Statesville came up short of knocking off Fred T. Foard on Monday night, falling 5-4.

Davis scored four goals—two in each half—for the Greyhounds.

Marcelo Robles, Juan Buritica, Jaccob Bell and David Pineda each assisted one goal.

The Tigers improved to 11-3 (9-1) while Statesville slipped to 1-14-1 (0-11).

GIRLS TENNIS

Pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls tennis dual-team playoffs are out. Lake Norman and South Iredell qualified in 4A.

First-round action is scheduled for Wednesday.